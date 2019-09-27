Cleveland man arrested for breaking into 2 Westlake churches

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a man for breaking into two churches and stealing electronic equipment.
According to Westlake police, Parkside Church of the Nazarene employees arrived at the Hilliard Blvd. church around 6 a.m. on Sept. 23 and noticed the break-in and the missing electronics.
Police said the suspect had cut himself badly during that break-in.
Shortly afterwards, police learned a man was being treated at Fairview Hospital for a cut he sustained “while installing a window”.
While police were interviewing the man at the hospital, a second break-in was discovered at Crosspointe Community Church on Columbia Road.
Police said the stolen electronics from that church were found with the suspect in the hospital.
John Wayne Vargyas, 47, of Cleveland, was taken into custody after treatment.
Vargyas is currently charged with breaking and entering.
Police said Vargyas also broke into the Parkside Church of the Nazarene in 2013.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.