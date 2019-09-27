Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson faces new charges for alleged involvement in gang activity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson is now facing more charges.
The 16-year-old, who is not being named by 19 News at this time because of his age, is now charged with a felony count of participating in criminal gang activity
According to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court documents, the gang activity happened between December 2018 and July 2019.
The mayor’s great-grandson is in detention for allegedly shooting at Cleveland officers from a stolen car in July.
The great-grandson is expected to appear in court Oct. 9 for a pretrial hearing.
Another relative of the mayor, grandson Frank Q. Jackson, is also in the midst of a legal battle. The 22-year-old is accused or choking and beating an 18-year-old woman during an incident in June.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office also previously named Frank Q. Jackson a “prime suspect” in the unsolved murder of 30-year-old Antonio Parra.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.