Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson faces new charges for alleged involvement in gang activity
According to court records, Mayor Frank Jackson's great-grandson is charged with shooting at police officers from a stolen car.
By Chris Anderson | September 27, 2019 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 12:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson is now facing more charges.

The 16-year-old, who is not being named by 19 News at this time because of his age, is now charged with a felony count of participating in criminal gang activity

According to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court documents, the gang activity happened between December 2018 and July 2019.

The mayor’s great-grandson is in detention for allegedly shooting at Cleveland officers from a stolen car in July.

Police allege that the mayor’s great-grandson was one of two teens who shot at Cleveland officers during a chase in a stolen car.

The great-grandson is expected to appear in court Oct. 9 for a pretrial hearing.

Another relative of the mayor, grandson Frank Q. Jackson, is also in the midst of a legal battle. The 22-year-old is accused or choking and beating an 18-year-old woman during an incident in June.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office also previously named Frank Q. Jackson a “prime suspect” in the unsolved murder of 30-year-old Antonio Parra.

