Cleveland police officer found guilty of disorderly conduct

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A veteran Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct late Thursday afternoon.
Officer Daniel Lentz, 45, was arrested in June and charged with felonious assault.
The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted him on the lesser charge of disorderly conduct.
After Lentz pleaded guilty yesterday, the judge sentenced him to one year probation.
Cleveland officials have not released details of the June arrest.
Lentz was hired in August of 1997.
