Controversy brewing in Pepper Pike over switch from septic to sewer

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A major project in Pepper Pike, switching some residents from septic systems to sanitary sewers, is expected to start soon and cost some residents, who believe the project is unnecessary, thousands of dollars.
The city plans to run a sanitary sewer line through the median of Gates Mills Boulevard, in the Lander Road area, and residents who are on septic systems will be assessed $12,500 to switch to sanitary sewers.
But a critical sticking point for some residents, including Julius Smetona, who lives on Gates Mills Boulevard, is that in this case the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is not forcing the city to make the switch from septic to sewer.
“There is no EPA mandate and there’s no county mandate,” Smetona said, “This is something that was done unilaterally by the city, I am not saying sewers are a bad thing, but I am saying there’s no mandate.”
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain acknowledges there is no mandate, but his belief is that the city is taking a proactive approach to solve what he calls a growing problem and avoid a mandate that would lead to shorter and costlier timelines.
“It is not in the best interest of the city to receive findings and orders from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health or the Ohio EPA to solve chronic nuisance problems,” he said.
The other critical issue is cost, and the mayor says the city has worked to reduce the price to homeowners.
“There is now a wonderful opportunity for a competitive grant program in which we were successful,” he said. “Half the cost of the sanitary sewer project is being underwritten by the regional sewer district.”
The grant brings each homeowners assessment, according to the mayor, to $12,500 which can be paid over twenty years.
The city also secured a grant for $5,000 for each homeowner to pay connection costs and Bain believes that will cover or come close to covering that particular cost for most homeowners.
Their are additional tap-in fees of $3,400 and the city has come up with a program that will allow homeowner to pay that cost over 10 years.
But Smetona and his fellow residents believe the cost estimate of connection and tap-in fees is low.
“Probably much higher, I would say it’s fair to say on a present value basis it will be double what they’re saying its going to be,” Smetona said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.