Electric scooters are back in Cleveland, but are riders following the rules?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just one month ago, the city of Cleveland brought back electric scooters.
Riders told 19 news, for the most part, they feel safe and the love the convenience. However, they admit there’s still a little confusion when it comes to the rules.
Brianna Phillips says, “I do not know the rules and I am on this thing today.”
Phillips’ friend, Tashira Singleton, rode with her for support but she admits it’s hard to follow some of the rules.
Singleton said, “I can tell you a story. I definitely took my first ride on a sidewalk. I was a little nervous about going on the street.”
Singleton isn’t the only rider or window-watcher to say that.
Bobbie Burkett said, “Oh, they’re definitely on the sidewalks.”
Michelle Latosky said, “So, I ride on the sidewalk. I’m a bit scared to ride on the street."
Under the electric scooter rules, riding on sidewalks is not allowed in business districts and you’re not allowed to go faster than 12 miles per hour.
Also, the scooters may not be used on streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or greater unless there is a bike lane.
Burkett says, “I’ve never seen them in the bike lanes.”
Our 19 News cameras did notice a number of people following the rules and riding in the bike lanes. They were either trying to get to work or the gym.
Latosky says it’s the convenience that keeps her riding, adding, “Instead of either walking and instead of paying to park, it’s so easy. It’s about $2.50 just to take the scooter."
She also pointed out that you’re only allowed to rent from one of the city’s electric scooter vendors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“They don’t work after night, so you can’t even use the app."
Once you download an app to rent a specific brand, the rules are all spelled out. If you don’t follow the rules, you can get charged with a minor misdemeanor.
We reached out to Cleveland Police to see if any tickets have been issued. We have not yet heard back.
