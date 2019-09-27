Family of man murdered with friend in Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation aching for answers

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - From the very start Cleveland Metroparks police have said very little about the murders of Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown..
Why the silence? 19 News has asked repeatedly and now so is the family of Sledge.
“It’s heartbreaking, you know, senseless. I keep sayin’ why. I ask myself why. He was a good guy, he was loving, he was caring,” said Audrey Corey. Her description of her grandson echoes the words of many.
Why were he and Brown gunned down? Either no one knows, or no one is reporting the developments.
In the days after the murder Metroparks Police chief Catherine Dolan and the FBI returned to the scene. It is the last that we’ve observed other than the reward being upped to $22,500.
At Metroparks Police headquarters we were referred to the parks communications director who said nothing new.
Cameras at the Fairview Park-Cleveland border record 24/7. Sources say they captured video of Sledge walking down the bike path and into the park. But license plate readers and other cameras found no additional evidence.
At the murder scene memorial, interest in the case remains high. Even among people who didn’t know either of the victims..
“I don’t know what it is, just something about it. It just touches me very personally. I just come down here and pray for them.” said one woman after sitting and reflecting.
A sign in the front window of Sledge’s grandmothers home is of a helping hand. A foundation Sledge had organized to benefit Applewood Centers where he had worked for 17 years.
“We will keep it going in his remembrance. We’ll keep it going. He lives on. I miss him but he’ll live forever in my heart anyway. I just hope we get some closure.” said Corey choking back tears.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.