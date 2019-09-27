FBI on the hunt for the man accused of robbing 3 Northeast Ohio banks in just over a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI said they are working with the police departments of Bath, Broadview Heights, and Fairview Park to identify the suspect believed to be behind three recent bank robberies.
According to the FBI, the suspect is accused of being responsible for the following robberies:
- Huntington Bank located inside Giant Eagle in Broadview Heights on Sept. 19
- Huntington Bank located inside Giant Eagle in Fairview Park on Sept. 24
- Citizen’s Bank located inside Acme in Bath on Sept. 27
The FBI described the suspect as a man between 5′10″ - 5′11″ tall, with a thin build.
According to the FBI, he utilized a skateboard in the Fairview Park and Bath robberies to immediately flee the scene.
After the Fairview Park robbery, the suspect was seen getting off his skateboard and entering a large van parked nearby, according to the FBI.
The Cleveland Division of the FBI said these were the photos taken from the Broadview Heights robbery on Sept. 19.
Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-622-6842.
The FBI said tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.