Interactive map: The homicides that have happened in your neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - September has been a violent month in Cleveland. In fact, this month has been the deadliest month of 2019. Violence over the past few weeks is pushing the city close to 100 homicides.
19 News dug into the data to show you where the most homicides are happening.
Just this month alone, 21 people have been killed in Cleveland.
The latest crimes include a 16-year-year stabbed in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, and in Mount Pleasant, the bodies of four people were found in a house on East 144th. Those victims were all shot to death.
According to Cleveland Police, so far this year there have been nearly 100 violent deaths in the city. At least 79 of those were shootings. Seven people died from blunt force. Four people were stabbed to death. Two were caused by arson.
Two-year-old Aubree Stone and 6-year-old Armond Johnson were killed in a fire set on purpose in their Slavic Village home.
They are among the youngest victims who overall range in age from 1 to 71.
Most of the victims, nearly 70% are black males.
City Councilman Basheer Jones is calling on Clevelanders to step up and turn in those responsible.
“They know, our community knows the people who are committing these crimes. These are not outsiders. These are not somebody from rural Ohio killing us. These are people who are right in our midst causing us the most problems," said Jones.
19 News found that most of the killings this year have occurred on the East Side, with nearly half of the violent deaths happening in the city’s 4th police district..
“Whether you’re from Harvard, St. Clair, Buckeye, the West Side wherever you’re from, we have to say it’s going to take us as a community to clean our community up,” said Jones.
If you know anything about the crimes, call 216-25-Crime. You can remain anonymous and get a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
