Lake Erie is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, the NWS says
A kayak paddles past Whiskey Island on Lake Erie in December 2018. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Chris Anderson | September 27, 2019 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 2:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not only are the air temperatures in Northeast Ohio above average, but the National Weather Service says Lake Erie is warmer than normal too.

September is on pace for being one of the warmest ever recorded in the Cleveland area. Those high temperatures have translated into the water as well.

[ Analyze: Real-time water temperature data for the Great Lakes ]

According to a test conducted on Sept. 26 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Lake Erie is running between 70 and 72 degrees above average.

Water temperatures in Lake Erie
Water temperatures in Lake Erie (Source: National Weather Service)

The above normal lake temperatures are three to five inches above the average for this time of year.

