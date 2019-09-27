Lake Erie is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, the NWS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not only are the air temperatures in Northeast Ohio above average, but the National Weather Service says Lake Erie is warmer than normal too.
September is on pace for being one of the warmest ever recorded in the Cleveland area. Those high temperatures have translated into the water as well.
According to a test conducted on Sept. 26 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Lake Erie is running between 70 and 72 degrees above average.
The above normal lake temperatures are three to five inches above the average for this time of year.
