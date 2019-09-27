A look at Ohio’s whistleblower laws

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The whistleblower’s report alleging wrongdoing by President Donald Trump has consumed Washington and the national media.
With help from the Ohio Attorney General’s office, we looked into whether or not Ohio has whistleblower protection laws.
Ohio has two laws on the books that deal with the process of an employee reporting a violation of state or federal statutes, rules, or regulations or the misuse of public resources.
One law deals specifically with classified, or unclassified civil service employees, which would include city, state and federal employees.
That law is Ohio Revised Code(ORC) 124.341, titled, “Violation or misuse - whistleblower protection.”
The law was enacted in 1990, with amendments passing in 2012 and 2013.
The other law covers all other workers in the private sector.
It is ORC 4113.52, titled, “Reporting violation of law by employer or fellow employee.”
This law took effect in 2001, with an amendment in 2006.
The whistleblower law for public employees directly says employees can file a complaint with a supervisor, or a number of agencies including office of internal audit, auditor of state’s fraud-reporting system, prosecuting attorney, director of law, village solicitor, or similar chief legal officer of a municipal corporation, to a peace officer.
The law then discuses that no discipline can be taken against the public employee for filing a report like moving or suspending the employee from employment, withholding from the employee salary increases or employee benefits to which the employee is otherwise entitled, transferring or reassigning the employee, denying the employee promotion that otherwise would have been received, or reducing the employee in pay or position.
The law which covers private sector employees is a bit different.
It states the employee should report any violation of state or federal law, or any situation that could cause harm to a supervisor.
First an oral complaint to which the supervisor has 24 hours to take action.
If nothing is done, the employee can then submit a written complaint to the prosecuting authority of the county or municipal corporation, which is generally the police.
The law says the employer can not discipline the employee or take any retaliatory action because of the report like removing or suspending the employee from employment, withholding from the employee salary increases or employee benefits to which the employee is otherwise entitled, transferring or reassigning the employee, denying the employee a promotion that otherwise would have been received or reducing the employee in pay or position.
Any employee that feels they have been retaliated against has 180 to file civil action in common please court.
The court could order the employer to reinstate the employee, and pay back wages.
If the employee wins in court, the employer could be responsible for all court and attorney fees.
There is an interesting provision in the private sector law that says any employee that doesn’t in good faith file an accurate, or false report, “The employee may be subject to disciplinary action by the employee’s employer, including suspension or removal, for reporting information without a reasonable basis to do so,” according to the law.
