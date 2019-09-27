Man federally indicted after allegedly threatening Youngstown Jewish Community Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Mahoning County has been federally indicted after he is accused of making threats against a Jewish Community Center in Youngstown, according to the Department of Justice.
James Reardon, 20, was indicted in U.S. District Court with one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
New Middletown police contacted the FBI on Aug. 16, after being made aware of a video posted on an Instagram page by user “ira_seamus.” The footage depicted Reardon holding an assault rifle and yelling expletives while shooting the gun. The video also had sound effects of sirens and people screaming added into the background, according to the complaint.
New Middletown police officers also showed federal agents a National Geographic documentary in which Reardon was at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in Aug. 2017. Officers also showed federal agents an Instagram video posted by Reardon in which he discharges two rounds of ammunition into a cover of a video while making a remark about “Jewish media.”
Members of law enforcement soon executed a search warrant at Reardon’s residence. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found several firearms and clothing articles that were seen in Reardon’s Instagram video postings, including an MP-40 submachine gun, an AR-15 assault rifle, numerous Nazi World War II propaganda posters, a rifle bayonet, a Hitler Youth Knife, and vintage U.S. military equipment.
Reardon showed up to the residence while officers were executing the search warrant, and he was arrested without incident.
"This defendant used a firearm to threaten people who simply want to worship as they choose, as guaranteed by our Constitution," U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. "Law enforcement will not stand by and allow someone to intimidate others with threats of violence."
If convicted, Reardon’s sentence will be determined by the court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, Reardon’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.
“In today’s environment, shootings in public places, churches, and schools have occurred too often,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith. “Law enforcement must react swiftly to threats of violence. This defendant’s video demonstrated that he had access to weapons, and he posed a threat to a Jewish community center. Law enforcement cannot wait to see if a shooting is going to occur; law enforcement must act quickly within the confines of the law to disrupt any potential violent act."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force and the New Middletown Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Toepfer and Yasmine Makridis are prosecuting the case.
