Man federally indicted after allegedly threatening Youngstown Jewish Community Center

“In today’s environment, shootings in public places, churches, and schools have occurred too often,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith. “Law enforcement must react swiftly to threats of violence. This defendant’s video demonstrated that he had access to weapons, and he posed a threat to a Jewish community center. Law enforcement cannot wait to see if a shooting is going to occur; law enforcement must act quickly within the confines of the law to disrupt any potential violent act."