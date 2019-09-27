Medical examiner identifies third homicide victim that was found shot to death in abandoned Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified three of the four people who were found dead in an abandoned home on Cleveland’s East side.
The identities of the two victims previously confirmed through fingerprinting are:
- Dejuan Willis, a 20-year-old African-American from Cleveland
- Christopher Monroe, a 23-year-old African-American from Cleveland
The third victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman of Euclid.
Quitman’s identity was confirmed through x-ray comparisons, according to the medical examiner.
The identity of the other individual found in the East 144th Street home has not yet been officially confirmed.
According to the medical examiner’s report, the cause and manner of death for all four individuals has been ruled homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators found the decomposing bodies in the attic of the abandoned home after neighbors alerted police to a strong odor in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood on Saturday night.
The investigation is still ongoing.
