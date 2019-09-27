Missing 15-year-old female considered ‘endangered’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police have reported that a 15-year-old African American female is missing from her Ashburton Road, Cleveland home since 10:22 p.m. Thursday night.
According to police Nevaeh Singleton, 15, was upset after her phone was taken away by her care giver.
Singleton is 5 foot 6 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray hoodie, with a light blue shirt and light blue jeans.
Singleton may self harm and is considered “endangered” because of her age.
