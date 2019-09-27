Missing 15-year-old female considered ‘endangered’

Nevaeh Singleton is missing from her Cleveland residence. (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Michael Dakota | September 27, 2019 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 7:46 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police have reported that a 15-year-old African American female is missing from her Ashburton Road, Cleveland home since 10:22 p.m. Thursday night.

According to police Nevaeh Singleton, 15, was upset after her phone was taken away by her care giver.

Singleton is 5 foot 6 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray hoodie, with a light blue shirt and light blue jeans.

Singleton may self harm and is considered “endangered” because of her age.

