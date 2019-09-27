Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine and in the 80’s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The analysis this morning is high pressure to our east and a front to our west. We started the day out with widespread 40′s this morning and we will finish it above 80 degrees this afternoon. A stiff south wind will develop and that will aid in the rapid warming today. Not much in the way of clouds today. It will be either sunny or mostly sunny in your neighborhood. A noticeable difference tonight as it will be much warmer. High clouds will be in the area. I kept it dry this evening for your Friday night plans. It’s going to be a nice night. The humidity level stays way down today and this evening.