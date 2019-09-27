Police identify man suspected of using deodorant and returning it to Streetsboro store shelf

By Chris Anderson | September 27, 2019 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:21 AM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a theft suspect used a stick of deodorant at the Giant Eagle in Streetsboro and then put it back on the shelf to be sold.

The Streetsboro Police Department shared surveillance camera photos of a man and a woman suspected of shoplifting from the supermarket.

Police said the deodorant the man used was eventually taken off of the store shelf before someone purchased it.

Both suspects were identified by police with the help of Facebook users on Thursday.

