4 suspects go down in Akron after police and FBI drug bust

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several search warrants were executed and multiple arrests made after a joint investigation involving the Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit and the FBI.
The investigation centered around shipments of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamines from Akron to be sold in northern West Virginia.
Search warrants were executed on Copley Road, Bank Street, and Crouse Street.
Detectives recovered five handguns (two with extended magazines), 113 grams of fentanyl, 40 grams of methamphetamine, $2,500 cash, a large quantity of ammunition, drug scales, and drug packaging material.
George Langford, 27, Tyree Simmons, 23, Tyson Bennett, 27, and Jordan Jeffrey, 23, were all arrested in the bust.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
