28-year-old man found partially nude in yard in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man found partially nude and unresponsive in Summit County has been identified as Adam Liuzzo.
An investigation determined that the Liuzzo had visited Kaila Hayes at her residence on Swartz Road.
According to investigators Hayes had been working from her home, offering sexual services. The homeowner, Nicholas Righetti participated and profited from the sexual services.
Investigators believe Liuzzo had consumed illegal drugs at the home prior to his death. After he died, Hayes and Righetti dragged his body outside and spent the next several hours disposing of Liuzzo’s belongings and removing evidence.
When the Summit County sheriff’s deputies and Coventry Township fire department arrived they found Liuzzo in the yard unresponsive.
Hayes fled the residence prior to the arrival of the sheriff.
On September 24, 2019, Kaila Hayes, age 28 of Coventry Township was arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence (F-3).
On September 26, 2019, Nicholas Righetti, age 31 of Coventry Township was arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence (F-3).
Righetti and Hayes were both booked into the Summit County Jail. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.