CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More needed rain comes our way today - and we sure could use more! Here's what's coming down the pike:
Today: Scattered showers and storms (not expected to be severe) along with plenty of humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Tonight: Scattered showers (mainly early) and mild lows in the low 60s.
Sunday: Morning clouds then partial clearing with highs around 80.
We could break record high temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday as the mercury rockets to infinity and beyond or, more likely, to near 90 or hotter each day.
By Thursday and Friday highs will top out only in the 60s as typical fall temperatures finally arrive.
