2019 Mum Fest opened Saturday, 17,000 mums on display (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29th annual Barberton Mum Festival opened Saturday morning, Sept. 28 with 17,000 chrysanthemums on display.
Along with the mums the festival features a water ski show, canoe races on Lake Anna Park, roving entertainers, unique food vendors, chalk art, sand sculpting, and children’s activities.
The two day festival continues through Sunday, Sept. 29.
On Sunday, Sept. 28 at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. visitors can sit on the banks around Lake Anna Park and watch the popular water ski shows.
Admission to the Mum Fest is free, the chrysanthemums are donated by Aris Horticulture, Inc., located in Barberton, Ohio.
