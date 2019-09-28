2019 Mum Fest opened Saturday, 17,000 mums on display (photos)

View this post on Instagram

The 2019 Barberton Mum Festival is underway with 17,000 mums on display. Beside the floral displays the event features a #TouchATruck event, a #Calliope Band Organ, a canoe race and the popular Sunday afternoon water ski shows. Festival is Sat., Sept. 28 and Sun., Sept. 29. #barbertonmumfest #mumfest