New alert system given to Cleveland public schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safety Alert program is being given to Cleveland public schools for free.
S.A.F.E is a non-profit organization that is donating its technology to schools across the country.
The technology is a safety system that gives students, parents, and law enforcement critical information based on their exact location in crisis situations like a fire or an active shooter.
This same mobile platform has been in use at the state, local and federal levels for seven years.
It provides two-way, anonymous, real-time, multimedia communications with local law enforcement and first responders for enhanced intelligence before they arrive at the scene of the emergency.
Schools across New Hampshire and Massachusetts have already begun deploying this system.
Any school or university can opt-in to receive the technology.
