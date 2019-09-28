Northeast Ohio: Showers taper off tonight, heat and humidity continue Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of the shower activity will clear out around 8 PM tonight, we'll be left with low clouds and areas of light rain and drizzle through the overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunday stays warm, humid, and cloudy, with highs in the low 80s.
Showers and a few storms will develop overnight Sunday into early morning Monday. We'll clear out by the afternoon.
BIG STORY: Still on tap for record-breaking heat heading into the beginning of the week.
September 30: 86 (1881) Forecast: 88
October 1: 87 (1952) Forecast: 93
October 2: 86 (1919) Forecast: 86
Fall looks to arrive late next week, where temperatures drop back into the 60s behind a cold front that will bring a few needed showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday.
