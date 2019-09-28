Oven fire at Orlando Bread Company quickly extinguished

Fire at Orlando Bread Company (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | September 28, 2019 at 8:54 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 8:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An after hours oven fire brought the Cleveland Fire Department to the Orlando Bread Company Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the Orlando Bakery Company located at 7777 Grand Avenue for a oven fire. The call came in around 9:00 pm.

19 News has learned there were no injuries.

The Orlando Baking Company has a long history in Cleveland.

The family-run operation had its origins in Italy dating back to 1872. In 1904 two brothers in a family with 22 siblings moved to Cleveland and opened the doors at Orlando Baking Company.

The baking company now makes 2,000 loaves of bread an hour, has 60 route trucks and distributes to almost 50 states.

