5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Source: Carolyn Kaster)
By Christopher Dellecese | September 28, 2019 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 6:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgate 19 is live Sunday at Wild Eagle Saloon in Broadview Heights.

Tony Zarrella hosts with Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne.

* Why is Lamar Jackson having more success this season than Baker Mayfield, and should Jackson have been drafted higher?

* Where should Mayfield and Myles Garrett rank among the best NFL players under 25?

* How much should Browns fans believe in Freddie Kitchens?

* Why is Antonio Brown taking aim at Mayfield on social media and how should Baker handle it?

* How is rookie Mack Wilson holding up at middle linebacker replacing the injured Christian Kirksey.

