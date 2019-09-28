5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgate 19 is live Sunday at Wild Eagle Saloon in Broadview Heights.
Tony Zarrella hosts with Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne.
* Why is Lamar Jackson having more success this season than Baker Mayfield, and should Jackson have been drafted higher?
* Where should Mayfield and Myles Garrett rank among the best NFL players under 25?
* How much should Browns fans believe in Freddie Kitchens?
* Why is Antonio Brown taking aim at Mayfield on social media and how should Baker handle it?
* How is rookie Mack Wilson holding up at middle linebacker replacing the injured Christian Kirksey.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.