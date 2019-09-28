Renovated, renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse officially opens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After two years and $185 million, Quicken Loans Arena finally became Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The renovations are so exciting that they are convincing some fans to catch games at the arena again.
“They’re going to make me think about getting some tickets,” Gregory Winston Sr., a longtime Cleveland sports fan, said. “They did a great job and you can see the difference.”
Hundreds of Cleveland Cavalier fans gathered for the opening ceremony and a tour of the renovated facility. Many of them are excited to see the new interior after a long time of waiting.
Christine Colnar, another visitor, said she had been seeing the construction workers toil away for months.
“It’s been really exiting — the anticipation of waiting to see what the final outlook of it would be," Colnar said. "It’s very different.”
Other fans began taking pictures and posing with memorabilia as soon as they entered the arena’s gates.
As an homage to the 2016 Cavalier team that won the NBA Championship, the FieldHouse features a wall with the original hardwood basketball floor from three years ago. The space also displays the 2016 trophy and a championship ring.
“People are going to come from all over to see this,” Jevetta Moore, another fan, said. “This is amazing.”
Guests will now be greeted with a new glass atrium, which helps keep fans warm during winter games. The outside glass also has LED lights that can changes colors during the evening.
The Cavaliers’ first regular-season home game will take place on October 26th against the Indiana Pacers.
It’s first event will be held next Monday, when the Akron-based rock band The Black Keys perform at the arena.
