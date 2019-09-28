Solon police cite four after wedding brawl

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police cited four people who were involved in a brawl at a wedding reception.
According to police, a brawl ensued outside of a wedding reception at the Signature of Solon Clubhouse on Sep. 20, after an unwanted guest attempted to crash the party.
As police were attempting to break up the fight, a large group of people formed and surrounded the area.
As shown in the video, police detain the man in black after he reportedly would not listen to police commands and continued fighting.
*Warning, the following video contains explicit content and may not be suitable for some viewers.
According to the report, while police were trying to arrest the man, the suspect’s pregnant girlfriend refused to leave the area and then spit on one of the officers.
Two other people were cited for disorderly conduct.
The cited individuals include Parker Leases, 22, Caitlyn Loprich, 22, Rosie Kafantaris, 24 and Ronald Tuma, 32.
