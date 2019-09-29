B.R.A.K.E.S. program makes teens safer drivers after founder loses both sons in car crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of Northeast Ohio teens learned the importance of safe driving.
It’s a two day program held at Lorain community college and a session created out of tragedy.
Brothers, Jon and James were only teens when they were killed in a violent car crash back in 2008. Since then, their father - drag racing legend, Doug Hebert started the B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) program so hopefully no other young driver suffers the same fate.
“He just didn’t quit there. He wanted to make a difference so another parent didn’t get that phone call or another teen didn’t have to go through that,” said family friend and champion driver, Larry Dixon.
Dixon was a close family friend who watched Doug Herbert turn a mishap into a mission to save lives with the unique defensive driving program that teaches young drivers several methods of avoiding collisions.
“Everybody that’s teaching the teens either has a racing, stunt, law enforcement or secret service background.” said Dixon.
So far the two-day program has trained nearly 40,000 teens on what to do if an emergency takes places behind the wheel, a stat that has parents like George Frost on board. His 15-year-old daughter, Mya just recently started driving.
“I think now it’s just a little bit more training and driving behind the wheel and using the tools that she learned today... I think she’ll be on her way," said Frost.
“I’ve won championships and set records but nothing’s more life impacting than doing what I’m doing right here and that’s something that’ll carry forever and not just a trophy getting dusty down in the basement," concluded Dixon.
The B.R.A.K.E.S. program is free. For more information click this link.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.