Browns fans get married at halftime, worried they would miss first half of game if they went to courthouse

Port Washington, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a well known fact, the Browns have the most loyal fans in the league.
“I got married,” Ben Miner said during halftime of the Browns vs. Ravens match up.
The Tuscarawas County couple, Ben and Jessie Miner, had originally planned to wear their Browns jerseys to the courthouse, but thought about the timing and realized they would miss the first half of the game between Cleveland and Baltimore.
“We need to figure out how to make this work,” Ben told his future wife.
Tanya Zeitler and her boyfriend, Rick Fillman, live on four acres. “They needed room, we have the Browns game going in every room," problem solved Zeitler told 19 News.
Jessie’s aunt, Beth Dickson, is ordained, and officiated the wedding.
“My niece told me two and half weeks ago, it was a little bit of a squeeze,” Dickson said. “It’s a great celebration.”
Riding the momentum of the Browns’ 10-7 lead at halftime the couple took their vows in front of family and friends before returning to the game.
Jessie wasn’t originally a Browns fan but once she and Ben got together she had a change of heart. “I do like the Browns.” Jessie said.
The couple will be a blended family, with two young Browns fans, Casen and Jack, “Our boys had Browns’ onesies,” Jessie said.
It can only be win-win that the Ravens fell to the Browns 40-25 on the day the Miner’s got married. On the day that the Browns move to first place in the AFC
