Cleveland Browns pluck the Ravens in Baltimore 40-25 to earn top spot in the AFC North

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns plucked the Ravens in their Baltimore nest with a final score of 40-25 to learn take lead in the AFC North for the first time since 2014.
The Browns were first on the board with 2:50 left in the first quarter with TE Ricky Seals Jones’ 9-yard catch.
The Ravens responded with their own touchdown to even up the score 7-7 in the second quarter.
However, that lead was short lived after rookie K Austin Seibert got the Browns 3 more on the board from 24 yards out.
Cleveland kept the 10-7 lead going into the second half.
During halftime, Browns reporter Andrew Gribble confirmed LB Willie Harvey wouldn’t return to the game after suffering a shoulder injury.
Coming back from the locker room, Baltimore evened up the score again with a field goal.
Once again, the Browns answered when RB Nick Chubb ran 24 yards to the endzone with 9:41 left in the third quarter.
The Browns kept bringing the heat to Baltimore in the third when TE Ricky Seals Jones made a 59-yard catch...
... And when S Jermaine Whitehead forced a fumble that DE Chad Thomas recovered.
The third quarter continued to be Bad News for Baltimore when RB Nick Chubb made a 2-yard run touchdown with just 53-seconds left.
The Browns jumped to a 24-10 lead going into the fourth.
Unfortunately, LB Willie Harvey wasn’t the only Browns player that was injured.
Gribble confirmed WR Jarvis Landry was being evaluated for a concussion, which he was later diagnosed with.
Landry was clearly not returning to the game, however, it’s unknown how long it will take for him to return to practice later this week.
Baltimore tried to catch up with another successful drive to make the score 24-18.
However, the Ravens defense was still no match for Browns powerhouse Nick Chubb, who bolted 88-yards to the endzone with 9:35 left in the game.
If you weren’t already totaling up his stats, Chubb racked up 128 rushing yards in the second half alone at that point in the game.
Soon after, Austin Seibert put 3 more on the board with a 43-yard field goal to bring the Browns up to 33-18 with 3:45 left on the clock.
The fourth quarter didn’t get much better for Baltimore.
Jermaine Whitehead intercepted the ball once...
...and DT Devaroe Lawrence made that twice.
Stat update from Browns reporter Andrew Gribble:
The Browns then added insult to injury when RB Dontrell Hilliard made a 1-yard touchdown to bring the score up to 39-18 before the good kick brought the Browns up to 40.
Baltimore scored, but it was too little too late.
The Cleveland Browns won 40-25 to go 2-0 on the road for the first time since 1994.
By the way, those Browns interceptions did more for Dawg Pound fans than you may know.
Browns fans can pick up free small curly fries at Arby’s on Monday!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.