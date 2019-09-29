Cleveland Police investigating early morning attack that killed 26-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man is dead after what appears to be an attack early Saturday morning.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to 9411 Detroit at approximately 4:25 a.m. Saturday morning and began first aid on the victim who had head trauma.

EMS arrived and took the victim to MetroHealth where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said the victim was last seen walking in the area when two vehicles stopped and approximately three males exited and an altercation began.

The males reportedly assaulted the victim and then drove away.

Two security guards found the victim and approached him as the cars drove away.

Members of the Cleveland Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. This matter remains under investigation.

