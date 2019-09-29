Crash on I-71 caused delays for southbound traffic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-71 in the southbound lanes created problems for traffic traveling between US-42 and SR-82 Sunday afternoon.
The right lanes were closed temporarily.
According to ODOT motorists were delayed while cars could be towed away.
ODOT cameras showed the road was reopened by 1 p.m.
The area still has some restricted lanes because it is under construction which is scheduled to last until mid-October.
19 News will update this report as more information becomes available.
