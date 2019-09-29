Crash on I-71 caused delays for southbound traffic

An accident on I-71 may involve as many as five cars. (Source: 19 News)
September 29, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-71 in the southbound lanes created problems for traffic traveling between US-42 and SR-82 Sunday afternoon.

The right lanes were closed temporarily.

According to ODOT motorists were delayed while cars could be towed away.

ODOT cameras showed the road was reopened by 1 p.m.

The area still has some restricted lanes because it is under construction which is scheduled to last until mid-October.

