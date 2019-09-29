North Olmsted Police searching for missing endangered 73-year-old man with schizophrenia

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued a statewide alert by the North Olmsted Police Department for a 73-year-old schizophrenic man that has been missing since Saturday morning.
According to police, Walter Kelly left his group home on Lorain Road in North Olmsted at 9 a.m. on Saturday and didn’t come back after getting on a bus heading eastbound on Lorain Road.
Police described Kelly as 5′10″ tall, weighs 194 lbs., has blue eyes, is bald with a long gray beard, a has a curvature of his spine that causes him to walk with his head down.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray jacket and carrying an umbrella along with a multi-colored shopping bag.
According to police, Kelly suffers from schizophrenia and does not have any of his medications on him.
Anyone that sees Kelly is urged to call 911.
