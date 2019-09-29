Northeast Ohio: Showers taper off tonight, heat and humidity continue today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today stays warm, humid, and cloudy, with highs around 80.
Showers and a few storms will develop overnight into early morning Monday. We’ll clear out by the afternoon.
BIG STORY: Still on tap for record-breaking heat heading into the beginning of the week.
September 30: 86 (1881) Forecast: 88
October 1: 87 (1952) Forecast: 93
October 2: 86 (1919) Forecast: 86
Fall looks to arrive late next week, where temperatures drop back into the 60s behind a cold front that will bring a few needed showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday.
