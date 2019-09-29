Northeast Ohio: Showers taper off tonight, heat and humidity continue today

19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 29, 2019
By Kelly Dobeck | September 29, 2019 at 10:10 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 10:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today stays warm, humid, and cloudy, with highs around 80.

Showers and a few storms will develop overnight into early morning Monday. We’ll clear out by the afternoon.

BIG STORY: Still on tap for record-breaking heat heading into the beginning of the week.

September 30: 86 (1881) Forecast: 88

October 1: 87 (1952) Forecast: 93

October 2: 86 (1919) Forecast: 86

Fall looks to arrive late next week, where temperatures drop back into the 60s behind a cold front that will bring a few needed showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

