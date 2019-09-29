Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers and fog for the morning commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over central Ontario will reach New England on Monday. A warm front will approach northern Ohio from the southwest and move across the region tonight into Monday. This front will stall over southern Ontario. Low pressure will move east along the front from the western Great Lakes on Wednesday. A cold front will move over the region on Thursday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Talk about a cloudy and somewhat dreary day. It’s a good thing many of us are just spending the day inside watching football anyway! (GO BROWNS!)
So far today, we’ve seen very little in the way of measurable rainfall. That will change tonight though. Scattered rain showers will be moving across northeast Ohio overnight and into tomorrow morning. Areas of fog will also develop overnight.
Wet Start To Monday:
Scattered rain showers will linger for the morning drive. Areas of fog will also be hanging around through mid to late morning.
Rain will come to an end by lunchtime, giving way to cloudy skies. Once the rain ends, temperatures will begin to warm, and they’ll be warming quickly.
Highs will top out in the mid and upper 80s. (The record high for tomorrow is 86°. This is an old record too. It was set back in 1881.)
October Opens With Record Heat:
October begins on Tuesday, but it will be H-O-T. We’re forecasting a high of 92°. The record high for Tuesday is 87° (1952).
Wednesday will also be significantly warmer-than-average. We’re forecasting a high of 86°. The record high for Wednesday is 86° (1919).
Things will finally feel a little more Fall-like by the end of the work week into the weekend.
Thursday’s high: 72°
Friday’s high: 62°
Saturday’s high: 65°
Sunday’s high: 68°
What’s considered normal for this time of the year? Highs in the upper 60s.
We Need Some Rain:
65.78% of the state of Ohio is considered to be “Abnormally Dry.” You can check out the latest Drought Monitor here.
We could really use some rain! So, when will we see some?
After tomorrow morning's showers, I'm not forecasting any rain until Wednesday evening. Models are bringing us a few scattered showers and storms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
You should also plan for a wet day on Thursday, as our next cold front moves through.
