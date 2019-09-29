4 people hospitalized after boat capsizes in Lake Erie by Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of boaters were rescued from Lake Erie after their boat capsized when coming back from a night cruise on Saturday, according to Cleveland Fire.
Cleveland Fire said there were four people on the boat when the person piloting the boat misjudged the lights on the pier coming into the channel.
The boat then crashed into the breakwall and capsized, according to Cleveland Fire.
Cleveland Fire said all four boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard and transported to MetroHealth Hospital by Cleveland EMS.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
