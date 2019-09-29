Smartphone app detects formaldehyde inside your home in just 72 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We spend 90 percent of our time inside.
It's hard to believe, but indoor air is more polluted than outdoor air.
So how do you detect dangerous chemicals that may be lurking in your home?
It turns out, there’s an app for that.
An Ohio State University professor originally from Northeast Ohio designed a first of its kind smartphone app that can detect formaldehyde in just 72 hours, protecting your family in just a few simple steps.
Formaldehyde is an ear, nose and throat irritant. It can cause difficulty breathing and even cause cancer.
It's just one of many Volatile Organic Compounds, known as VOCs, you can find in furniture and other household items.
