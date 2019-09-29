Stow Police find missing endangered 85-year-old man with dementia that drove away on Sunday morning

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a statewide alert by Stow Police Department for a missing endangered 85-year-old man that was last seen Sunday morning.
Sunday evening, Stow Police found the man safe.
According to Stow Police, Anthony Falcione drove away from his Higby Drive residence at 10 a.m. and failed to return.
Police described Falcione as 5′6″ tall, 142 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Falcione suffers from dementia.
Falcione drove away in a red 2001 Chevy S10 with Ohio plate number DVY 7311, according to police.
Here is a photo of what the car Falcione has looks like, although it is not his actual car:
Anyone that sees Falcione or the car is urged to call police.
