Summit County motorcycle accident sends rider airborne

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred on Cleveland Massillon Road in New Franklin in Summit County.
According to the OSHP Keith Boylan, 45, of Barberton, lost control of his 2017 Harley Davidson, drove off the the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, continued off the roadway, through a wooded area and became airborne before landing in a field and striking a fence.
Boylan sustained serious injuries during the crash.
He was transported from the crash scene to Akron General Hospital by Clinton Fire and EMS.
According to an OSHP the operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
New Franklin Police Department and Clinton Fire Department assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the crash scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
