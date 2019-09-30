The Black Keys, other stars ready to play at renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday night, the Black Keys will christen the stage at the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Approximately $185 million in renovations are complete bringing new life to a 25-year-old building at the corner of Ontario Street and Huron Road.
Structural and technological changes were designed to make the experience of visiting the FieldHouse better for players, fans and entertainers.
Enhancements to audio and visual equipment, nearly 300 Wi-Fi access points and other technology will give entertainers the chance to perform at a higher caliber and fans the ability better capture all the moments.
The changes are huge selling points for operators who are constantly working to land big acts.
Carrie Underwood performs Oct. 16, followed by Celine Dion on Oct. 18. Stars from World Wrestling Entertainment’s RAW come to town in October. Elton John’s concert is in November and Chance the Rapper hits the stage in February.
"People are going to come from all over to see this," said Jevetta Moore. "This is amazing."
Down the road, the NBA All-Star Game comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2022. It’s expected to bring more than $100 million in increased economic activity to the city. In 2024, the women’s NCAA Final Four takes place.
