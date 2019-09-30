Browns fans’ bucket list will take them tailgating to every home and road games this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Larry Laurello and Luther Ward are your typical, and yet not-so-typical, Cleveland Browns fans.
The pair are some of the first in the Muni Lot, tailgating every Sunday, and season ticket holders since the Browns came back to Cleveland in 1999.
Where they differ, came in the form of a challenge from Ward.
“We were talking mid-season last year about where this team is going, and I said to Larry, ‘Let’s go to all the games next year.'"
After a little hesitation, Larry agreed.
Then Luther said, “On the bus.”
Still in the Baltimore area, fresh off Sunday’s tailgate and win, Laurello told me by phone, “How do you turn down and 80-year-old. He’s a loyal dog. If you know me, I’m the wildest, craziest guy you know.”
“He’s an adventurous guy,” Ward said. “I think he just wants the challenge of it.”
The plan is to travel to every single road game, aboard “Kennel 2,” which includes trips to San Francisco, Denver and Glendale, Arizona.
All total the trips will cover somewhere around 15,500 miles.
Laurello has been using his Facebook page to document their travels, including a tailgate in Baltimore that included oysters and crab.
“Don’t underestimate this season,” Laurello said. “100% hope, 0% expectations. Hope is rooted in the spirit, it’s spiritual. Expectation is rooted in greed.”
The driving will mainly be handled by a couple of professional drivers.
For the 2,456 mile trip to San Francisco, there will be a total of three drivers and they will leave Tuesday morning for next Monday night’s matchup.
On shorter trips they’ll sleep on the bus, which is a 2005 fully loaded vehicle that was originally a promotional bus for the marshmallow candy, Peeps.
While in Baltimore, the pair ran into Browns General Manager John Dorsey at the team hotel.
Dorey saw the bus and wanted a closer look, and tour.
“Dorsey said, ‘We’ve woken a sleeping giant.'” Ward said of their conversation. “Larry said, ‘I think the fans are the giant.’”
The Laurello and Ward are a part of the diehards.
They’ve been there for the losses and are now being rewarded with potential.
“Everyone wants to be a winner but nobody wants to sit through the losing,” Ward said. “I don’t think we deserve a winner. Nothing is given to you. But we have a winner.”
At the end of my conversation with Ward, a retired truck driver, to be safe on their trips and that they have a lot of miles in front of them.
His reply, “I’ve got more miles behind me, than I do in front of me.”
