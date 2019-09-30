Burglary suspect sneaks into bed with homeowner, Summit County investigators say

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man accused of getting into bed with a homeowner after breaking into his home.
Deputies responded to a house on Town House Lane in Green early Sunday morning for reports of a man that broke into a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
The homeowner told investigators that the man, identified as 22-year-old Zachary Ciocca, climbed through the window of the home and got into bed with him.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner told Ciocca to leave his house after he realized what happened.
Ciocca attempted to hide in a closet inside the resident before eventually fleeing on foot.
Deputies arrested Ciocca nearby and charged him with burglary, criminal damaging, and theft.
Ciocca was booked to the Summit County Jail.
