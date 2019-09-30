Cleveland police looking for 3 suspects who beat a 46-year-old man to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old man is dead after police said he was attacked by three men on the city’s West Side.
Cleveland police officers were called to 9411 Detroit Ave. around 4:25 a.m. Saturday after two security guards saw the victim on the ground.
When officers arrived, they began first aid on the man who they said suffered head trauma.
EMS arrived and took him to MetroHealth where he was pronounced dead.
A police spokesperson said the victim was walking in the area when two vehicles stopped and three men exited the cars and started attacking him.
After the assault, the suspects drove away, according to police.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Demetrius McQueen.
If you have any information, please call Cleveland police.
