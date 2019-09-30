Cleveland Police need help finding suspect car in hit-skip that severely injured 26-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after 26-year-old Ayana Barkley was hit this past Saturday night while crossing the street near Poochie’s Deli at 11921 Miles Aveune around 2:17 a.m.
According to Cleveland Police, the car failed to stop at the scene and continued westbound on Miles Avenue.
On Monday, police confirmed the suspect vehicle was reported as possibly an early 2000′s Ford Explorer that was light in color (which could be gray, silver, white, etc.).
Police said Barkley is being treated at University Hospitals for multiple broken bones in her pelvis and both legs, a right ankle fracture, trauma to the head, and trauma marks to her face and body.
Barkley’s father, Michael, said she just found a job working as a nurse, but her entire life has now changed in an instant.
“If you could see her now and you’ve seen her in the past, you’d say that this is not her. Her skin is scraped off her body. She has holes in her head,” Michael said.
To make matters worse, Ayana’s father said she was dragged several feet, to the point that her clothes were ripped off, leaving her naked in the streets.
#Justice4YaYa has increased in popularity with many people offering support to this woman hoping that she does indeed recover.
