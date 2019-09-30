Dawg Pound fans score free Arby’s curly fries on Monday thanks to Cleveland Browns interceptions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans can keep on celebrating that 40-25 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
Thanks to S Jermaine Whitehead and DT Devaroe Lawrence’s interceptions in the fourth quarter, the Dawg Pound scores free small curly fries from Arby’s!
According to the Cleveland Browns:
"Everyone loves a good Browns interception, just like everyone loves curly fries, which is why Arby’s is here to help you celebrate. Anytime the Browns get an interception during any home or away game this season, you can pick up a free small curly fries the next day at your nearest participating Arby’s restaurant. All you need to do is mention the interception!
This offer is only available only at participating Northeast Ohio locations. Limit one per guest."
