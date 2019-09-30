Afternoon of drinking and 'playing’ with gun led to man inadvertently shooting stepbrother, Ohio police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio are investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly occurred while two men were playing with a gun.
According to investigators in Columbus, officers responded to reports of a shooting Friday night on South Harris Avenue.
Paramedics and police found 48-year-old Bernard Stoops lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators learned from witnesses that the 45-year-old Michael Tennihill, later identified as the victim’s stepbrother, was handling a loaded firearm after an afternoon of drinking and inadvertently shot Stoops in the torso.
Stoops was transported to a Columbus-area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Tennihill, who admitted to the incidental deadly shooting, was booked for reckless homicide.
Arraignment was held on Monday and a preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 9.
