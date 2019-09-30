Afternoon of drinking and 'playing’ with gun led to man inadvertently shooting stepbrother, Ohio police say

Afternoon of drinking and 'playing’ with gun led to man inadvertently shooting stepbrother, Ohio police say
Man arrested for reckless homicide (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | September 30, 2019 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 4:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio are investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly occurred while two men were playing with a gun.

According to investigators in Columbus, officers responded to reports of a shooting Friday night on South Harris Avenue.

Paramedics and police found 48-year-old Bernard Stoops lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned from witnesses that the 45-year-old Michael Tennihill, later identified as the victim’s stepbrother, was handling a loaded firearm after an afternoon of drinking and inadvertently shot Stoops in the torso.

Stoops was transported to a Columbus-area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Tennihill, who admitted to the incidental deadly shooting, was booked for reckless homicide.

Arraignment was held on Monday and a preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 9.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.