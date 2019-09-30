Driver of Lake Erie boat accident says channel markers likely weren’t lit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
The accident happened around 9:15 Saturday night.
He said he was going 8 to 10 miles per hour.
“We are very fortunate, We had the channel markers directly out, red light, green light," he said.
Unfortunately, he said he noticed the wrong channel markers and ended up hitting a break wall.
He questioned whether those markers were working at the time.
“Ironically, they were down there working on those markers yesterday," he said.
Other boaters familiar with the area tell 19 News his story isn’t surprising.
“Had he looked a little left he would have seen these lights, because (the) two lights are too close, I’ve made that mistake several times,” Raphael Cruz said.
“When it hit, I was lunged forward and the throttle went down and we climbed up on the rocks and that’s how the boat got completely out of the water and onto the rocks," the driver said.
He and his three passengers were all taken to the hospital. One has a broken ankle, and another has three broken ribs.
The Coast Guard said he had a blood alcohol content of .19. That’s more than two times the legal limit.
However, the driver said he was never asked to take a breathalyzer test.
“They did a sobriety test on me, which I passed no problem and I was cited with two violations,” he shared.
He said one of the citations was for endangering passengers and the other for not following Coast Guard guidelines.
“Two officers said five times to me, ‘You are not being charged with an alcohol-related crime.’ It’s very upsetting and people are going to have to be careful of defamation of character lawsuits,” he said.
We checked in with the Coast Guard again Monday.
They wouldn’t make any comments as the investigation has been turned over to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. We’re still waiting for their response.
