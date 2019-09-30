LeBron James’ high school jersey up for auction

LeBron James’ high school jersey up for auction
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary's LeBron James (23), the most talked about prep player in the country, gets fired up after a timeout against Oak Hill Academy of Virginia, in the first half of a nationally televised high school game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2002, in Cleveland. James has been on the cover of both Sports Illustrated and ESPN The Magazine. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) (Source: MARK DUNCAN)
September 29, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 8:38 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A sweat-stained jersey LeBron James wore while playing Ohio high school basketball and during his first Sports Illustrated magazine cover shoot as a teenager in 2002 is being auctioned.

The online auction listing says the gold mesh jersey from the NBA star's days with the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish in Akron features green lettering with the word "Irish" and number 23, the same number he'd later wear for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Goldin Auctions says James gave the jersey to its current owner, an unidentified seller who attended the school.

The auction house says 5% of the proceeds will go to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The auction runs until Oct. 19. Early bidding reached $37,000.

James now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.