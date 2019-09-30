Man sentenced on conviction for inappropriately touching 3 underage girls at Kalahari Resort

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The 22-year-old Indiana man convicted of touching three young girls at Kalahari Resort is scheduled to face a judge on Monday afternoon.
Sentencing for Brandon Arven will take place at 2 p.m. in an Erie County courtroom.
Arven was arrested by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for the sex offense that was reported by security at Kalahari Resort in December 2018.
Investigators said Arden bumped into the three girls and used the opportunity to touch their buttocks inappropriately on multiple occasions in the hotel’s arcade.
The former Indiana Wesleyan University collegiate cheerleader was initially charged with gross sexual imposition with a victim under the age of 13.
This story will be updated.
