5 of the most expensive zip codes to rent apartments in Ohio, are in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The apartment search website RENTCafe has put out a list of the most expensive zip codes for rent in Ohio, and five of the top ten are in Cleveland and Beachwood.
When looking at the list for the entire state, you’ll notice most of the top rent districts are in downtown areas of Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.
Cleveland’s most expensive zip code for apartment rent is 44113, which is the Ohio City neighborhood.
Beachwood comes in third on the list for zip code 44122, which includes some of Woodmere and Orange.
Coming in fifth in the state is 44106 which is the University Circle neighborhood.
44115 in Cleveland is the area surrounding Cleveland State University and Playhouse Square.
44114 is the majority of downtown Cleveland.
For the past five or so years, there has been a massive push of new and remodeled apartments in downtown Cleveland.
Hundreds of people have given up the suburbs and mover back to downtown.
“For most people, living downtown means easier access to work, shops and social activities that may not be seen at the same extent in the suburbs,” Sanzy Bona, Marketing Copywriter for RENTCafé said. “Also, for the millennials and generation Z individuals which some are either just starting their careers or have been in it for a little while, it is harder to afford a down payment on a home than it is to rent.”
It’s not just Cleveland. The experts at RENTCafe said the downtown trend is happening nationwide.
“This is definitely something that can be seen all over the U.S. as rents have been on the rise due to an increase in the demand for rentals, which is directly proportional to the increase in the number of renters," Bona said. “Therefore, more and more people choose to rent rather than buy, and it seems like there are people with a big enough income that allows them to afford those rentals.”
