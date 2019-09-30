Northeast Ohio weather: Record breaking heat for October 1st

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will track from the Northern Plains into Ontario by tonight. The low will drag a warm front across the area. Another area of low pressure will move east along the front on Wednesday. A stronger low pressure system will move through the central Great Lakes on Thursday. This will pull a strong cold front through our area.
Short Term Forecast:
Happy Monday to you! I hope that you’ve enjoyed the day, despite the dreary morning we had. Things are looking up for the rest of the day. We’re forecasting increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Skies will continue to clear through the overnight hours.
Tonight will also be quite warm, especially for this time of the year. A “normal” overnight low for this time of the year would be around 50°. Many of us won’t even get out of the 70s overnight, especially closer to Lake Erie. Overnight lows in the Cleveland metro area will be around 70°.
Humidity will be hanging with us through the night and through tomorrow as well.
Record Breaking Start To October:
So far this year, Cleveland-Hopkins has recorded 19 days where the temperature hit or surpassed 90°. Typically, we see about 10 days that hot over the span of a year. (Last year, we saw 22 days that were that hot. Times are changing.)
Tomorrow could very well be day #20 for 2019.
We’re forecasting a high of 92° in Cleveland and a high of 91° in Akron.
Cleveland’s record high for tomorrow is 87° (1952). Akron’s record high is 89° (1927).
Tuesday’s temperatures may also approach all-time record highs for the month of October. The all-time record high for October in Cleveland is 90° (10/6/1946). The all-time record high for October in Akron is 89° (10/5/1922 and 10/1/1927).
Not only will tomorrow be hot and humid, it will be dry and mostly sunny. With a low swimming risk at Cuyahoga County beaches tomorrow, I think Tuesday would be a perfect beach day.
When Will It Cool Off?
If you’re over the Summer-like heat, I have good news for you. Things will be getting cooler by the end of the work week and into the weekend. We just have to get through Tuesday and Wednesday. (We’re forecasting highs in the mid 80s for Wednesday.)
Thursday’s high: 72°
Friday’s high: 62°
Saturday’s high: 65°
Sunday’s high: 68°
Nighttime temperatures will also be getting cooler, in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. We’ll fall into the low 50s by Friday morning. Brr! Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 40s on Friday night and Saturday night.
We could also use some rain around here, especially if we are hoping for vibrant Fall foliage. Models are indicating that we could see a few isolated showers and storms on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Showers will be more numerous on Wednesday night into Thursday.
A few showers are also possible on Sunday, but it won’t be an all-day rain event.
At this time, next Monday (10/7) is looking pretty wet.
