Ohio attorney general addresses reports of harassment during state’s petitioning process

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to speak Monday on recent reports of intimidation in the state’s petition process.
A press conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in Twinsburg.
The press conference comes weeks after an incident documented by the Columbus Dispatch.
A man gathering signatures opposing House Bill 6, which would provide bailout to two of Ohio’s nuclear power plants, said he was assaulted by a woman outside of a Columbus-area library.
