Ohio attorney general addresses reports of harassment during state’s petitioning process
By Chris Anderson | September 30, 2019 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 10:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to speak Monday on recent reports of intimidation in the state’s petition process.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in Twinsburg.

The press conference comes weeks after an incident documented by the Columbus Dispatch.

A man gathering signatures opposing House Bill 6, which would provide bailout to two of Ohio’s nuclear power plants, said he was assaulted by a woman outside of a Columbus-area library.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.

